-$0.13 EPS Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). New Relic posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $4,913,429. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in New Relic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in New Relic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in New Relic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in New Relic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.73. 180,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,301. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

