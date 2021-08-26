Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of SIG stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.72. 689,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,080. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.