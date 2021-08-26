Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Buys 316 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 53,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $162.20. 1,998,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,879. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

