Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the July 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,778,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tamino Minerals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,137. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Tamino Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Tamino Minerals Company Profile

Tamino Minerals, Inc is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

