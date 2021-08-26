OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the July 29th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.16. 561,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,317. OTCMKTS:NHHHF has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.33.

About OTCMKTS:NHHHF

FuelPositive Corp. provides electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

