OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the July 29th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.16. 561,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,317. OTCMKTS:NHHHF has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.33.
About OTCMKTS:NHHHF
Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:NHHHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:NHHHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.