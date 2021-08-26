Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 1.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE:REXR remained flat at $$60.14 on Thursday. 459,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $62.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.