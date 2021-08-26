Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Reaches $4.29 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $73.24 million and approximately $22.08 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00009093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.99 or 0.00752476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00098145 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

