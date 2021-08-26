American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $27.24 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 3.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $27,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,293,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.45. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

