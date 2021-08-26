Brokerages Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.92. 133,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $878.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

