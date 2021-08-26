Joyce Nelson Sells 2,842 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 147,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,704.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

