Joyce Nelson Sells 2,842 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 147,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,704.00 and a beta of 1.13.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
