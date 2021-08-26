Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Sells 3,883 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RVLV stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 869,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
