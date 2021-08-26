Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Sells 3,883 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RVLV stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 869,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.