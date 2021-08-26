Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 28,709 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 568,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,264. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

