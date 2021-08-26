Insider Selling: STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 634,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,269,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 94,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

