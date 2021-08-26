Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ESTC stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,352. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.64.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

