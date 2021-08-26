Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. NetScout Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 47.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after buying an additional 883,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 140.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 625,175 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 535,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,982,000 after buying an additional 516,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.56. 200,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,778. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

