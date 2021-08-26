Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Major Shareholder Sells 335,000 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 200,000 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00.

CYRX traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.38. 225,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,639. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.28.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cryoport by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cryoport by 108,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Cryoport by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cryoport by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

