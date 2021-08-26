Creative Planning Sells 16,450 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 472,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $57,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 501.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.54. The stock had a trading volume of 164,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,351. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

