Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.0% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock valued at $950,557,856. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $364.57. The stock had a trading volume of 339,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.66. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

