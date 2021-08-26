REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a growth of 405.0% from the July 29th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.3 days.

Shares of RNWEF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 2,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463. REC Silicon ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91.

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

