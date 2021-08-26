REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a growth of 405.0% from the July 29th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.3 days.
Shares of RNWEF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 2,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463. REC Silicon ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile
