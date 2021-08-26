Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 378.2% from the July 29th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MURGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of MURGY traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $29.47. 33,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.00. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.