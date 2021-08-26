Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 51,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 2,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $176.56. 287,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,752,008. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $320.83 billion, a PE ratio of 292.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

