Glassman Wealth Services Sells 10,495 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

VGT traded down $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $420.28. 248,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,541. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

