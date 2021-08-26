3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Reduced by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after buying an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.32. 1,454,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,010. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.