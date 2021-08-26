Glassman Wealth Services Buys 92 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.37. 4,445,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,357. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

