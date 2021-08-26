iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.6% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,922,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,442,826. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

