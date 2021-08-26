The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,723. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.93. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

