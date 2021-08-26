Proton (XPR) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.37 or 0.00754724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00098105 BTC.

Proton

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

