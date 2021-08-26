DerivaDAO (DDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.73 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 81.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $180.94 million and $1.73 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $6.93 or 0.00014643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00122170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00154279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,378.96 or 1.00057902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.84 or 0.01026031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.89 or 0.06681700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.