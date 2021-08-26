Glassman Wealth Services Sells 2,491 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 48.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after buying an additional 148,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

MMC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.72. 1,280,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.44. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

