iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $52.58. 1,297,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,884. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35.

