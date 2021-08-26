Glassman Wealth Services Sells 19,659 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $16,604,354.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $183,843,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,990,188 shares of company stock worth $165,070,070. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,037,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,197,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.