Glassman Wealth Services Takes $2.42 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. Signet Jewelers makes up approximately 0.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,400 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $104,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,528,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,964,000 after buying an additional 505,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 689,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,080. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

