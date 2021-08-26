Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,820,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

