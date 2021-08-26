Glassman Wealth Services Sells 836 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 22.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $410.22. 4,667,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,848. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $413.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.