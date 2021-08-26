Hamel Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.85. 2,484,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.