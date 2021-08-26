DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.
Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,793. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.