DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,793. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.08.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

