Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Down 97.9% in August

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Azrieli Group stock remained flat at $$63.50 during trading on Thursday. Azrieli Group has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Leasable Office and Other Space in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

