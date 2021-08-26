Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the July 29th total of 288,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,354,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRGO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,566,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,203,672. Bergio International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Bergio International alerts:

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc engages in the product design, manufacture and distribution of jewellery. Its products consist of styles and designs made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, diamond, karat gold and other precious stones. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.