Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the July 29th total of 288,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,354,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRGO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,566,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,203,672. Bergio International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Bergio International
