Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Bread has a total market cap of $15.84 million and $965,383.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.46 or 0.00754308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00098063 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

