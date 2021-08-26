Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.75 ($2.18).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LON SNR traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 176.40 ($2.30). 278,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.36. The stock has a market cap of £739.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

