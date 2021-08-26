Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPER. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 316,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,007. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

