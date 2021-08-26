Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Million

Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce $60.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $62.24 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $47.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $238.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,496 shares of company stock worth $11,669,717. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. 355,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,457. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.47. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.