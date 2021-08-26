Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,926 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $114,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,013,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,520,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $375.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

