Creative Planning Purchases 683,153 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683,153 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $76,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,401. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

