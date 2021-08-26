Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $207.08. 1,203,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,971. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

