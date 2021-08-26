Creative Planning Purchases 1,235,322 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 2.56% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $201,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 264,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $68.07. 856,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,081. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.