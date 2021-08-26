Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,534,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,232 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $376,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,549,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

