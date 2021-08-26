Viacoin (VIA) Price Down 25.5% Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and $121,614.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00360196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

