Analysts Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. Edison International posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.66. 2,131,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,796. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Edison International by 156.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its stake in Edison International by 84.4% in the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

