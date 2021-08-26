The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$88.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,966,527.81. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.

TSE:TD traded down C$2.05 on Thursday, hitting C$83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,982. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.24. The company has a market cap of C$152.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.67%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.